Holo Market Cap Hits $54.13 Million (HOT)

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 4th. In the last week, Holo has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar. One Holo token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Liqui, IDEX and OOOBTC. Holo has a total market cap of $54.13 million and approximately $5.13 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Holo alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014648 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $178.13 or 0.02609848 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00200928 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00047225 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 69.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00033678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Holo Token Profile

Holo’s launch date was January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 tokens and its circulating supply is 163,924,509,213 tokens. Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Holo’s official message board is medium.com/h-o-l-o. The official website for Holo is holochain.org.

Holo Token Trading

Holo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, LATOKEN, WazirX, Hotbit, Liqui, IDEX, Bilaxy, Binance, Fatbtc and ABCC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Holo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Holo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Holo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Holo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.