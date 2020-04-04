Holo Trading 2.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (HOT)

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Holo has a total market cap of $54.47 million and $4.96 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Holo has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. One Holo token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including Liqui, WazirX, ABCC and LATOKEN.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Holo alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014611 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.88 or 0.02609803 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00203652 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00046865 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00033818 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Holo Token Profile

Holo’s genesis date was January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 tokens and its circulating supply is 163,924,509,213 tokens. The official website for Holo is holochain.org. Holo’s official message board is medium.com/h-o-l-o. Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Holo Token Trading

Holo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, Fatbtc, Liqui, Binance, ABCC, Hotbit, IDEX, Bilaxy, LATOKEN and WazirX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Holo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Holo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Holo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Holo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.