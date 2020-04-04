Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 493,571 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,022 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $107,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $17,402,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,449 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 4,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD opened at $178.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $194.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.98. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $247.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.45.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.54%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Loop Capital raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Home Depot from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Home Depot from $270.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Home Depot from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Home Depot from $246.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.84.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

