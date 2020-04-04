Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:FIXX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:FIXX) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.33.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Homology Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of Homology Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Homology Medicines in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised Homology Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, FIX raised Homology Medicines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th.

In other Homology Medicines news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 8,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $136,840.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 193,359 shares of Homology Medicines stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total value of $3,049,271.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 583,787 shares of company stock worth $9,169,437. Corporate insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIXX. 5AM Venture Management LLC purchased a new position in Homology Medicines in the 4th quarter worth about $114,594,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines in the third quarter worth approximately $1,198,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,167,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,867,000 after purchasing an additional 42,423 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Homology Medicines by 243.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 28,914 shares during the period. Finally, Amia Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Homology Medicines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $426,000. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Homology Medicines stock opened at $16.64 on Friday. Homology Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $31.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.82. The stock has a market cap of $733.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 0.29.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 42.62% and a negative net margin of 6,237.46%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Homology Medicines will post -2.82 EPS for the current year.

About Homology Medicines

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders.

