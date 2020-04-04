Honest Reaches Market Capitalization of $387,392.45 (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 4th. Honest has a market cap of $387,392.45 and approximately $13,272.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Honest has traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar. One Honest token can now be bought for $0.0075 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX and Tokenomy.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014886 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $176.22 or 0.02617567 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00204226 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 40.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00047558 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00033899 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Honest Token Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,342,073 tokens. Honest’s official website is honestmining.com. Honest’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Honest

Honest can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Tokenomy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

