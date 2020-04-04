HOQU 1-Day Volume Tops $1.06 Million (HQX)

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One HOQU token can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Hotbit and BitForex. HOQU has a total market cap of $155,398.64 and $1.06 million worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HOQU has traded up 20.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014733 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.00 or 0.02613616 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00202961 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00047070 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00033872 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

HOQU Token Profile

HOQU was first traded on November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. The official website for HOQU is www.hoqu.io. The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HOQU’s official message board is blog.hoqu.io. HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HOQU Token Trading

HOQU can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Hotbit, BitForex, IDEX, Cobinhood and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOQU should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HOQU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

