Horizen (ZEN) Price Tops $5.92 on Top Exchanges

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 4th. One Horizen coin can now be bought for about $5.92 or 0.00087306 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, Trade Satoshi, Graviex and Upbit. Horizen has a total market cap of $51.98 million and approximately $4.40 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Horizen has traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Horizen alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.20 or 0.00489474 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00108722 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002950 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002768 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000504 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 9th, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 8,778,050 coins. The official website for Horizen is horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Horizen Coin Trading

Horizen can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, DragonEX, OKEx, Cryptopia, Upbit, Graviex, COSS, BiteBTC, Binance and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.