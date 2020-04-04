HTMLCOIN Reaches Market Cap of $1.50 Million (HTML)

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Over the last seven days, HTMLCOIN has traded down 10% against the US dollar. HTMLCOIN has a market capitalization of $1.50 million and $3,144.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HTMLCOIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Fatbtc, Bleutrade and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.72 or 0.01001267 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00048411 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00029513 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00174912 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007224 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000495 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00068997 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

HTMLCOIN Coin Profile

HTMLCOIN (CRYPTO:HTML) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com/blog. HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. HTMLCOIN’s official website is www.htmlcoin.com.

HTMLCOIN Coin Trading

HTMLCOIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-Patex, Fatbtc, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi, HitBTC and Bleutrade. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HTMLCOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HTMLCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

