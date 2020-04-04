Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,281,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,314 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.47% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $85,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HPP. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 183.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 4th quarter worth $73,000.

Shares of NYSE HPP opened at $22.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc has a 52 week low of $16.14 and a 52 week high of $38.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.44). Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 1.21%. The company had revenue of $193.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties Inc will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.26%.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Ted R. Antenucci bought 15,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.92 per share, for a total transaction of $498,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 58,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,329.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Harris II bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.27 per share, with a total value of $252,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,031.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 113,125 shares of company stock valued at $2,654,710 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on HPP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.57.

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

