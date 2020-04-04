Humaniq (HMQ) One Day Trading Volume Hits $45,610.00

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. Over the last seven days, Humaniq has traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar. Humaniq has a total market capitalization of $601,280.23 and $45,610.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Humaniq token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Mercatox, Upbit and Bittrex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Humaniq alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014746 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $177.62 or 0.02612482 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00202000 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00046920 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00033806 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Humaniq Token Profile

Humaniq was first traded on December 11th, 2016. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 tokens. Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Humaniq is humaniq.com.

Buying and Selling Humaniq

Humaniq can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Hotbit, Mercatox, Upbit and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humaniq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Humaniq using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Humaniq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Humaniq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.