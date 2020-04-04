Humanscape Reaches Market Cap of $2.48 Million (HUM)

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 4th. Humanscape has a market capitalization of $2.48 million and $529.00 worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Humanscape token can now be bought for about $0.0052 or 0.00000077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex, CPDAX and Bilaxy. Over the last week, Humanscape has traded up 15.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014672 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.98 or 0.02603513 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00202436 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00046625 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00033756 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000174 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Humanscape Profile

Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 472,929,925 tokens. Humanscape’s official message board is medium.com/@humanscape_ico. The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Humanscape is humanscape.io. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Humanscape

Humanscape can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, DigiFinex and CPDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humanscape should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Humanscape using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

