Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,106,444 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 345,456 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.50% of Huntington Bancshares worth $77,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 128.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 856.4% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 4,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 3,905 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $6.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.63. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $6.82 and a twelve month high of $15.63.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 24.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.24%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Richard W. Neu purchased 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $79,532.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 216,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,635.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on HBAN. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.07.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

