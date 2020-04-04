Huobi Token (HT) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $134.49 Million

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One Huobi Token token can now be bought for about $3.68 or 0.00054200 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, DDEX, Bibox and LBank. Huobi Token has a market cap of $833.53 million and approximately $134.49 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded up 13.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000703 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $305.90 or 0.04501205 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00068969 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00037233 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006118 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014733 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009661 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003375 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About Huobi Token

Huobi Token (CRYPTO:HT) is a token. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 226,294,793 tokens. Huobi Token’s official website is www.hbg.com. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro.

Buying and Selling Huobi Token

Huobi Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, LBank, DDEX, Huobi and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Huobi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

