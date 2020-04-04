Hush (HUSH) Price Hits $0.0345 on Top Exchanges

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. During the last week, Hush has traded 46.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hush coin can currently be bought for $0.0345 or 0.00000503 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Coinroom and Cryptopia. Hush has a total market cap of $301,419.28 and approximately $904.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.23 or 0.00483843 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00107036 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00086164 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002926 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002454 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002682 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000075 BTC.

About Hush

HUSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 21st, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 8,730,243 coins. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hush is myhush.org. Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Hush

Hush can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Coinroom and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

