HYCON Price Hits $0.0011 on Major Exchanges (HYC)

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. During the last seven days, HYCON has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar. One HYCON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. HYCON has a market capitalization of $2.40 million and $289,105.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HYCON Profile

HYCON’s total supply is 3,003,293,999 coins and its circulating supply is 2,191,962,168 coins. HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HYCON is hycon.io. The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling HYCON

HYCON can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HYCON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HYCON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

