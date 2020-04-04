Hydro (HYDRO) Price Up 5% This Week

Hydro (CURRENCY:HYDRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 4th. One Hydro token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Upbit, IDEX and DEx.top. During the last seven days, Hydro has traded up 5% against the dollar. Hydro has a market capitalization of $3.26 million and approximately $404,388.00 worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00053288 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000701 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $311.69 or 0.04548001 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00068773 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00037086 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006077 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014604 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00009733 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003350 BTC.

Hydro Token Profile

Hydro is a token. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. Hydro’s total supply is 11,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,783,834,956 tokens. The official website for Hydro is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro. Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydrogenapi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hydro is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hydro’s official message board is medium.com/@hydrogenapi.

Buying and Selling Hydro

Hydro can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, BitMart, DEx.top, IDAX, Mercatox, Bittrex, Upbit, Fatbtc, IDEX and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hydro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

