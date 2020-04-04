Hydro Protocol Price Reaches $0.0013 on Exchanges (HOT)

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Hydro Protocol has a market capitalization of $884,076.07 and approximately $17,649.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hydro Protocol has traded down 15.1% against the US dollar. One Hydro Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, OKEx, Bgogo and Ethfinex.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00053253 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000706 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $308.43 or 0.04569163 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00068493 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00037331 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006131 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014806 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009809 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003400 BTC.

About Hydro Protocol

Hydro Protocol (HOT) is a token. Its genesis date was January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. Hydro Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/hydro-protocol. Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io. Hydro Protocol’s official website is thehydrofoundation.com.

Hydro Protocol Token Trading

Hydro Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, Bgogo, Ethfinex, OKEx, Bancor Network and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hydro Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

