Hyperion Trading Up 1.1% This Week (HYN)

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Hyperion has a total market capitalization of $21.83 million and $2.13 million worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hyperion has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Hyperion token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0689 or 0.00001017 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, Bibox, CoinExchange and Bgogo.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014808 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $177.92 or 0.02626536 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00203237 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00047434 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00033954 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Hyperion Token Profile

Hyperion’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 316,765,917 tokens. The official message board for Hyperion is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical. Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hyperion is www.hyn.space.

Buying and Selling Hyperion

Hyperion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bgogo, Bibox and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyperion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hyperion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

