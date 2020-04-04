HyperQuant (HQT) Trading 10.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. One HyperQuant token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Kryptono, Hotbit, Bilaxy and IDAX. HyperQuant has a market capitalization of $6,484.18 and $11,548.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HyperQuant has traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014557 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $178.51 or 0.02605257 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00201392 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00047142 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 69.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00033590 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000174 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About HyperQuant

HyperQuant’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,094,250 tokens. HyperQuant’s official message board is medium.com/hyperquant. HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. HyperQuant’s official website is hyperquant.net. The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

HyperQuant Token Trading

HyperQuant can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Bilaxy, Hotbit and Kryptono. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperQuant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperQuant using one of the exchanges listed above.

