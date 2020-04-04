I/O Coin Price Reaches $0.0530 on Major Exchanges (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. I/O Coin has a market capitalization of $958,017.64 and $1,235.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded 34.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One I/O Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0530 or 0.00000782 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.47 or 0.01009808 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00050244 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001900 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC.

I/O Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,079,494 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io.

I/O Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy I/O Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

