ICON Price Hits $0.24 (ICX)

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. In the last week, ICON has traded 25.6% higher against the dollar. ICON has a total market cap of $127.70 million and approximately $19.09 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00003536 BTC on popular exchanges including COSS, OKEx, Allbit and Hotbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014779 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.18 or 0.02625341 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00203160 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00047213 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00024907 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033725 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

About ICON

ICON (ICX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 532,151,623 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ICON is www.icon.foundation. The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ICON Coin Trading

ICON can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Rfinex, HitBTC, ABCC, OKEx, Bitbns, Bithumb, Allbit, CoinTiger, OOOBTC, DragonEX, Huobi, COSS, IDEX, Hotbit, Upbit, Gate.io and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

