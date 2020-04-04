iDealCash (DEAL) Achieves Market Cap of $99,168.49

iDealCash (CURRENCY:DEAL) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. In the last week, iDealCash has traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. iDealCash has a total market cap of $99,168.49 and approximately $1.00 worth of iDealCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One iDealCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and STEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

inSure (SURE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00001178 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00006880 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00013211 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 27.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.31 or 0.00500369 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014674 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000998 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About iDealCash

iDealCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 2nd, 2018. iDealCash’s total supply is 1,446,609,103 coins and its circulating supply is 1,446,608,662 coins. iDealCash’s official Twitter account is @IDealCashTeam. The Reddit community for iDealCash is /r/IdealCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for iDealCash is idealcash.io.

Buying and Selling iDealCash

iDealCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iDealCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iDealCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy iDealCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

