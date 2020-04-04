IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Sold by Pensionfund DSM Netherlands

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lessened its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in IDEX were worth $2,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IEX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 0.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,506,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of IDEX in the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 23.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,104,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $508,696,000 after buying an additional 581,822 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEX in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,065,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in IDEX during the third quarter worth $10,379,000. 97.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IEX opened at $138.51 on Friday. IDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.56 and a fifty-two week high of $178.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $144.63 and its 200 day moving average is $160.20. The company has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.52.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). IDEX had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm had revenue of $606.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on IEX shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of IDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of IDEX from $180.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of IDEX from $210.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.82.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

