IDEX (IDEX) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $233.00

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. IDEX has a total market cap of $5.72 million and approximately $233.00 worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, IDEX has traded up 16.8% against the dollar. One IDEX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0114 or 0.00000166 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014610 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.00 or 0.02610300 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00202055 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00046887 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00033850 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

IDEX Profile

IDEX was first traded on January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 503,121,135 tokens. IDEX’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IDEX is idex.market. IDEX’s official message board is medium.com/idex. The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

IDEX Token Trading

IDEX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

