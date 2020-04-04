IDEX Membership Price Reaches $75.99 on Top Exchanges (IDXM)

IDEX Membership (CURRENCY:IDXM) traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. IDEX Membership has a market cap of $151,974.41 and approximately $243.00 worth of IDEX Membership was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, IDEX Membership has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. One IDEX Membership token can currently be purchased for approximately $75.99 or 0.01108760 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IDEX Membership Profile

IDEX Membership is a token. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX Membership’s total supply is 2,000 tokens. IDEX Membership’s official Twitter account is @Aurora_dao. The official website for IDEX Membership is auroradao.com/tokensale.

IDEX Membership Token Trading

IDEX Membership can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX Membership directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX Membership should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IDEX Membership using one of the exchanges listed above.

