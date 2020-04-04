Ignis (IGNIS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.11 Million

Ignis (CURRENCY:IGNIS) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One Ignis token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0174 or 0.00000254 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, STEX, Indodax and Vebitcoin. Ignis has a total market capitalization of $13.26 million and $1.11 million worth of Ignis was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ignis has traded 8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014603 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.83 or 0.02608361 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00202274 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00046913 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00033827 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Ignis Profile

Ignis’ genesis date was August 5th, 2017. Ignis’ total supply is 999,449,694 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,143,950 tokens. Ignis’ official website is www.ardorplatform.org/ignis%E2%80%94first-childchain. The Reddit community for Ignis is /r/Ignis. Ignis’ official Twitter account is @Jelurida.

Ignis Token Trading

Ignis can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit, HitBTC, Indodax, Bittrex, STEX, Upbit and Vebitcoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ignis using one of the exchanges listed above.

