Ignition Market Cap Reaches $83,723.40 (IC)

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded 36.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 4th. In the last seven days, Ignition has traded up 24.9% against the dollar. One Ignition coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0655 or 0.00000961 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. Ignition has a market capitalization of $83,723.40 and approximately $177.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ignition alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00030047 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000510 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00069223 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,909.60 or 1.01396603 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000977 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00071071 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001602 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ignition Coin Profile

Ignition is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 17th, 2017. Ignition’s total supply is 1,291,360 coins and its circulating supply is 1,278,187 coins. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ignition’s official website is www.ignitioncoin.org. The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ignition

Ignition can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignition should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ignition using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ignition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ignition and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.