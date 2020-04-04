Ignition Price Reaches $0.0652 (IC)

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded 29.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. Ignition has a market cap of $83,268.98 and approximately $178.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ignition coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0652 or 0.00000966 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. In the last seven days, Ignition has traded up 16.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00029743 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000438 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00072184 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,817.75 or 1.01033930 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000991 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00072360 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001616 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Ignition

IC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 17th, 2017. Ignition’s total supply is 1,291,147 coins and its circulating supply is 1,277,974 coins. The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ignition’s official website is www.ignitioncoin.org. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ignition

Ignition can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignition should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ignition using one of the exchanges listed above.

