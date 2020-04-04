ILCoin Price Reaches $0.0338 on Exchanges (ILC)

ILCoin (CURRENCY:ILC) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 4th. ILCoin has a total market cap of $14.34 million and $102,506.00 worth of ILCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ILCoin has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. One ILCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0338 or 0.00000503 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, FreiExchange, C-CEX and Graviex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005351 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded down 66% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000245 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001800 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000017 BTC.

USDX (USDX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002274 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000141 BTC.

ILCoin Profile

ILC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 12th, 2016. ILCoin’s total supply is 1,377,633,907 coins and its circulating supply is 423,937,487 coins. ILCoin’s official Twitter account is @RealILCoinDTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. ILCoin’s official website is ilcoincrypto.com.

Buying and Selling ILCoin

ILCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Graviex, IDAX, CoinExchange, Crex24, Trade Satoshi and FreiExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ILCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ILCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ILCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

