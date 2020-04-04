ImageCoin (IMG) Price Reaches $0.0423 on Exchanges

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. ImageCoin has a market capitalization of $785,470.92 and $526,006.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ImageCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0423 or 0.00000620 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Hotbit. During the last week, ImageCoin has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003976 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00001133 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000204 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ImageCoin Coin Profile

ImageCoin is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 19,566,441 coins and its circulating supply is 18,566,443 coins. ImageCoin’s official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

ImageCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

