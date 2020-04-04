Impleum (IMPL) Market Capitalization Reaches $19,790.60

Impleum (CURRENCY:IMPL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Impleum has a total market cap of $19,790.60 and $8.00 worth of Impleum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Impleum coin can now be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. In the last week, Impleum has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Impleum alerts:

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00081256 BTC.

Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00058400 BTC.

MB8 Coin (MB8) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Bitdepositary (BDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000108 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000118 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Impleum Coin Profile

Impleum (CRYPTO:IMPL) is a coin. Impleum’s total supply is 7,109,461 coins and its circulating supply is 6,854,201 coins. The official website for Impleum is impleum.com. Impleum’s official Twitter account is @impleum.

Impleum Coin Trading

Impleum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Impleum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Impleum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Impleum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Impleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Impleum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.