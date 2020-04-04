Incent (INCNT) One Day Volume Tops $6,816.00

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. Incent has a total market cap of $3.64 million and $6,816.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Incent has traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar. One Incent token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0791 or 0.00001175 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Tidex, Liqui and Livecoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Incent alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014886 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.22 or 0.02617567 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00204226 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 40.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00047558 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00033899 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Incent

Incent’s total supply is 46,016,625 tokens. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here. Incent’s official website is www.incentloyalty.com.

Buying and Selling Incent

Incent can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange, Liqui, Livecoin, Tidex and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Incent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Incent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Incent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Incent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.