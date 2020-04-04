Indorse Token 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $6.00 (IND)

Indorse Token (CURRENCY:IND) traded 61.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. During the last week, Indorse Token has traded up 13.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Indorse Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges including DDEX, Gatecoin, RightBTC and HitBTC. Indorse Token has a total market cap of $75,338.33 and $6.00 worth of Indorse Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014661 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.27 or 0.02610635 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00203790 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00046940 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00033778 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Indorse Token launched on August 8th, 2018. Indorse Token’s total supply is 170,622,047 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,480,419 tokens. Indorse Token’s official Twitter account is @joinindorse. Indorse Token’s official website is indorse.io. The Reddit community for Indorse Token is /r/indorse.

Indorse Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Liqui, DDEX, Bancor Network, IDEX, Gatecoin, YoBit, COSS and RightBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indorse Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Indorse Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Indorse Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

