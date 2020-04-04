Infinitecoin (IFC) 1-Day Volume Reaches $2,362.00

Infinitecoin (CURRENCY:IFC) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. Over the last seven days, Infinitecoin has traded up 11.3% against the US dollar. One Infinitecoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including CoinEgg and QBTC. Infinitecoin has a total market cap of $491,971.01 and $2,362.00 worth of Infinitecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Infinitecoin alerts:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000332 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About Infinitecoin

Infinitecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 5th, 2013. Infinitecoin’s total supply is 90,595,753,019 coins. Infinitecoin’s official Twitter account is @infinitecoinifc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Infinitecoin’s official website is www.infiniteco.in.

Infinitecoin Coin Trading

Infinitecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC and CoinEgg. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Infinitecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Infinitecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Infinitecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Infinitecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Infinitecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.