InflationCoin (IFLT) Market Cap Hits $33,728.73

InflationCoin (CURRENCY:IFLT) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. One InflationCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, BiteBTC and YoBit. InflationCoin has a market capitalization of $33,728.73 and approximately $1.00 worth of InflationCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, InflationCoin has traded 19.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.22 or 0.01011172 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00050009 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001973 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000818 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About InflationCoin

InflationCoin (CRYPTO:IFLT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2016. InflationCoin’s total supply is 44,790,092,020 coins. InflationCoin’s official website is inflationcoin.org. The Reddit community for InflationCoin is /r/inflationcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. InflationCoin’s official Twitter account is @inflationcoin.

InflationCoin Coin Trading

InflationCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InflationCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade InflationCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy InflationCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

