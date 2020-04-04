Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its position in shares of Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,551 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.39% of Ingevity worth $14,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingevity in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ingevity during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Ingevity during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Ingevity by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NGVT opened at $34.66 on Friday. Ingevity Corp has a 52 week low of $24.92 and a 52 week high of $116.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.20.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $303.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.09 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 48.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ingevity Corp will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO D Michael Wilson bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.12 per share, for a total transaction of $488,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Smith bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.13 per share, for a total transaction of $141,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,603 shares in the company, valued at $923,889.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 19,818 shares of company stock valued at $1,111,255. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut Ingevity from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut Ingevity from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Ingevity from to in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective on shares of Ingevity in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Ingevity from $67.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.33.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

