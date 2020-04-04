Ink Hits Market Capitalization of $682,715.24 (INK)

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. Ink has a total market capitalization of $682,715.24 and $344.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ink has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. One Ink token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, TOPBTC, ZB.COM and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Ink

Ink’s genesis date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ink is ink.one. Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation.

Ink Token Trading

Ink can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, Exmo, Coinrail, TOPBTC, HitBTC, EXX, Bit-Z, LBank, Gate.io, ZB.COM, CoinEgg, CoinBene and Exrates. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ink using one of the exchanges listed above.

