Ink Protocol Trading 3.2% Lower This Week (XNK)

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded 14.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One Ink Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS, IDEX, Bancor Network and CoinBene. During the last week, Ink Protocol has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. Ink Protocol has a market cap of $129,821.08 and approximately $593.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ink Protocol alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014760 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $178.82 or 0.02631263 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00204396 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00047339 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00033966 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Ink Protocol

Ink Protocol’s genesis date was November 15th, 2017. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 382,500,000 tokens. Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound. The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ink Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation. The official website for Ink Protocol is paywithink.com.

Ink Protocol Token Trading

Ink Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bibox, CoinBene, COSS and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ink Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ink Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ink Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.