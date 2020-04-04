Ink Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $290.00 (INK)

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Ink has a total market capitalization of $680,393.23 and $290.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ink has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ink token can currently be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges including CoinEgg, EXX, Gate.io and Exrates.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014733 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $178.00 or 0.02613616 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00202961 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00047070 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00033872 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Ink

Ink launched on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. The official website for Ink is ink.one. Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation. The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ink

Ink can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Gate.io, Exmo, Coinnest, HitBTC, Coinrail, TOPBTC, LBank, CoinEgg, Exrates, ZB.COM, EXX and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

