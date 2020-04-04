INLOCK (ILK) Reaches Market Cap of $2.04 Million

INLOCK (CURRENCY:ILK) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. INLOCK has a total market capitalization of $2.04 million and approximately $16,722.00 worth of INLOCK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One INLOCK token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, INLOCK has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00052390 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000708 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $301.33 or 0.04414870 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00067379 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00037069 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006068 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014618 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00010071 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003372 BTC.

INLOCK Token Profile

INLOCK (ILK) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2018. INLOCK’s total supply is 4,400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,246,797,526 tokens. INLOCK’s official website is inlock.io. INLOCK’s official message board is inlock.io/blog. INLOCK’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling INLOCK

INLOCK can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

