INMAX (INX) Trading Up 38.8% This Week

INMAX (CURRENCY:INX) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 4th. One INMAX token can now be purchased for $0.0417 or 0.00000608 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex and CoinExchange. INMAX has a total market cap of $65,395.58 and approximately $45,185.00 worth of INMAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, INMAX has traded up 38.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014610 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $179.00 or 0.02610300 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00202055 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00046887 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00033850 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

INMAX Token Profile

INMAX’s launch date was September 28th, 2018. INMAX’s total supply is 6,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,568,188 tokens. INMAX’s official message board is medium.com/@inmax_exchange. INMAX’s official Twitter account is @innovaminex. The official website for INMAX is inmax.live.

Buying and Selling INMAX

INMAX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INMAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INMAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase INMAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

