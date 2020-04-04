Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $105.90.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IIPR shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Craig Hallum started coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Roth Capital started coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Monday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

NYSE IIPR opened at $66.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 59.07 and a current ratio of 59.07. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 52 week low of $40.21 and a 52 week high of $139.53.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $17.67 million for the quarter. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 52.56%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.32%.

In other news, Director Mary A. Curran acquired 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.16 per share, with a total value of $52,620.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,638.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary A. Kreitzer acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.60 per share, for a total transaction of $117,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,575 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,695. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter worth $498,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 779.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 51.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

