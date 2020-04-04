INO COIN Price Up 10% Over Last Week (INO)

INO COIN (CURRENCY:INO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. During the last seven days, INO COIN has traded 10% higher against the dollar. INO COIN has a market cap of $283.76 million and approximately $480,475.00 worth of INO COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One INO COIN token can now be purchased for $1.58 or 0.00023361 BTC on popular exchanges including Token Store and Exrates.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About INO COIN

INO COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,003,180 tokens. The Reddit community for INO COIN is /r/InoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. INO COIN’s official Twitter account is @inocoin2018 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for INO COIN is inocoin.eu.

Buying and Selling INO COIN

INO COIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and Token Store. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INO COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade INO COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy INO COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

