InsaneCoin Trading Up 47% This Week (INSN)

InsaneCoin (CURRENCY:INSN) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 4th. During the last seven days, InsaneCoin has traded 47% higher against the dollar. InsaneCoin has a market cap of $74,971.22 and $136.00 worth of InsaneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One InsaneCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.42 or 0.00999368 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00047413 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001821 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000758 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000031 BTC.

InsaneCoin Coin Profile

InsaneCoin (INSN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2016. InsaneCoin’s total supply is 24,341,886 coins. InsaneCoin’s official Twitter account is @insanecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for InsaneCoin is insane.network.

Buying and Selling InsaneCoin

InsaneCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsaneCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade InsaneCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy InsaneCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

