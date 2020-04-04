Insight Chain (INB) One Day Volume Hits $179.00

Insight Chain (CURRENCY:INB) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Insight Chain has a market cap of $111.34 million and approximately $179.00 worth of Insight Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insight Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00004631 BTC on exchanges including $13.77, $7.50, $5.60 and $50.98. Over the last seven days, Insight Chain has traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quant (QNT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00072033 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00342189 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000892 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00046987 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00013772 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 48.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00008990 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00012649 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001633 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Insight Chain is a coin. Insight Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 349,902,689 coins. The official website for Insight Chain is www.insightchain.io. Insight Chain’s official Twitter account is @InsightChain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Insight Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $32.15, $20.33, $51.55, $50.98, $24.43, $24.68, $5.60, $18.94, $13.77, $33.94, $7.50 and $10.39. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insight Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insight Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insight Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

