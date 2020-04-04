Insights Network (INSTAR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.21 Million

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. In the last week, Insights Network has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar. Insights Network has a market capitalization of $1.21 million and $1,705.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insights Network token can currently be bought for $0.0083 or 0.00000122 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, IDEX and Bibox.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00054200 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000703 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $305.90 or 0.04501205 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00068969 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00037233 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006118 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014733 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009661 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003375 BTC.

Insights Network Token Profile

Insights Network (INSTAR) is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. Insights Network’s total supply is 229,374,136 tokens and its circulating supply is 145,103,887 tokens. Insights Network’s official message board is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork. The official website for Insights Network is www.insights.network. Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken.

Buying and Selling Insights Network

Insights Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bancor Network and Bibox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insights Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insights Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

