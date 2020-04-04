Insolar Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges (XNS)

Insolar (CURRENCY:XNS) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Over the last seven days, Insolar has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Insolar has a market cap of $39.82 million and $962,851.00 worth of Insolar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insolar coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00014681 BTC on exchanges including Cobinhood, Radar Relay, Mercatox and Coinrail.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Insolar alerts:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00024882 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002114 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006230 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Insolar Profile

Insolar (XNS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2018. Insolar’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Insolar’s official Twitter account is @InsolarXNS and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Insolar is medium.com/insolar. The Reddit community for Insolar is /r/insolar/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Insolar’s official website is insolar.io.

Insolar Coin Trading

Insolar can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, Liqui, Okcoin Korea, Coinrail, OKex, Cobinhood, Binance, Mercatox, Kucoin and Radar Relay. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insolar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insolar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insolar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Insolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insolar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.