INT Chain Market Cap Reaches $5.42 Million (INT)

INT Chain (CURRENCY:INT) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 4th. During the last seven days, INT Chain has traded up 36.4% against the US dollar. INT Chain has a market capitalization of $5.42 million and $2.87 million worth of INT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One INT Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.0143 or 0.00000208 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Ethfinex, CoinEgg and Allcoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00053050 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000700 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $315.95 or 0.04598112 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00068483 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00036998 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006060 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014558 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00009681 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003339 BTC.

INT Chain Profile

INT is a coin. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. INT Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 379,720,377 coins. INT Chain’s official website is intchain.io. The Reddit community for INT Chain is /r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. INT Chain’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN.

Buying and Selling INT Chain

INT Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, OKEx, Ethfinex, OKEx Korea and Allcoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INT Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy INT Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

