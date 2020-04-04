Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.15.

Several analysts have commented on ITGR shares. TheStreet lowered Integer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Integer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Integer from $97.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

Get Integer alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Integer in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Integer during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Integer during the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Integer during the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Integer by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Integer stock opened at $51.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.15. Integer has a 52 week low of $46.01 and a 52 week high of $99.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $325.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.68 million. Integer had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 7.66%. Integer’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Integer will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.