InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $74.65 Million

Analysts forecast that InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) will report sales of $74.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for InterDigital Wireless’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $74.60 million to $74.70 million. InterDigital Wireless posted sales of $68.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that InterDigital Wireless will report full year sales of $312.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $303.10 million to $321.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $334.70 million, with estimates ranging from $314.50 million to $354.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover InterDigital Wireless.

InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.17. InterDigital Wireless had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $102.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IDCC. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of InterDigital Wireless from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IDCC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 663 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in InterDigital Wireless by 1,858.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 940 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in InterDigital Wireless by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in InterDigital Wireless in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in InterDigital Wireless by 141.0% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,465 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InterDigital Wireless stock opened at $42.65 on Friday. InterDigital Wireless has a 52-week low of $31.04 and a 52-week high of $72.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.62, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. InterDigital Wireless’s payout ratio is 212.12%.

InterDigital Wireless Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

